Armenian troops couldn't withstand onslaught of Azerbaijani Army's counter-offensive - major general

By Trend

The Armenian troops could not withstand the onslaught of the counter-offensive of the Azerbaijani army, Head of the Department for Ideological Work and Moral-Psychological Support of the Main Directorate for Personnel of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Major General Bekir Orujov, said, Trend reports.

Orujov stated that on September 27, 2020, the Armenian troops began shelling the front line from all types of weapons, including missiles.

“In response to the Armenian provocations, the Azerbaijani army launched a counteroffensive, and all 44 days of the war, it went only forward. World history has not faced such a war. The Armenian troops could not withstand the onslaught of the counter-offensive of the Azerbaijani army. Armenia believed that if it possessed the heights, then the Azerbaijani army would not be able to defeat it. But the Azerbaijani army broke through the enemy's fortifications, liberating these heights. President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev was directly in charge of the military operations. The Azerbaijani people rallied closely around the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and victory was won in the second Karabakh war,” Orujov said.