Azerbaijan achieves historical success due to strong will and far-sighted policy of President Ilham Aliyev - Ambassador of Uzbekistan

By Trend

Due to strong will, balanced and far-sighted policy of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the dedication and courage of citizens, Azerbaijan has achieved historic success, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov told Trend on the occasion of Remembrance Day.

The ambassador expressed his condolences to the fraternal Azerbaijani people in connection with the loss of their brave sons during last year's 44-day second Karabakh war.

"To our universal regret, this war has claimed the lives of many people. Together with Azerbaijan, we mourn for the patriots who gave their lives for the sake of the Motherland and its prosperity. This is an irreparable loss," the ambassador said.

The brave sons of the Azerbaijani people restored historical justice at the cost of their own lives and liberated the native Azerbaijani lands, he noted.

"I believe that due to the strong will, balanced and far-sighted policy of the highly respected President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as well as the dedication and courage of citizens, your country has achieved a historic success," he said.

Uzbekistan has maintained a firm and unchanged position on the issue of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan for these 30 years, the ambassador noted.

"We were very pleased with the signing of the trilateral ceasefire statement on November 10, 2020. The Uzbek people are very happy that fraternal Azerbaijan has restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity, actually implementing the provisions of four well-known UN Security Council resolutions," Ashrafkhanov stressed.

Ashrafkhanov expressed confidence that Azerbaijan has enough spirit and strength to revive the liberated territories, turn them into a blooming garden and build settlements and production facilities there.

"The most important thing is to return happiness and joy to the homes of people who were forced to leave their native lands 30 years ago. Uzbekistan does not intend to stay away from participating in the restoration of the liberated territories. We will also provide assistance through the labor resources," the ambassador summed up.