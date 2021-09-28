Victory in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region greatly changes world military strategy - Turkish expert

By Trend

Azerbaijan's victory in the second Karabakh war greatly changed the world military strategy, Doctor of Political Science and International Relations of Istanbul Rumeli University, expert Erdem Eren told Trend on Sept. 27.

“The Armenian Armed Forces carried out provocative attacks on Azerbaijan a year ago,” Eren said. “But if Armenia had foreseen the outcome, it would not have entered this war.”

The expert said that Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation in response to the Armenian provocations and this 44-day war turned into a big disaster for Armenia.

"This is a victory not only of all Azerbaijani Turks who died and shed blood for their Motherland, but also the entire Turkic world, in particular, Turkey,” Eren said.

“Azerbaijan liberated its lands from the Armenian occupation in accordance with the norms of international law, therefore, the second Karabakh war waged by Azerbaijan is legal in all respects,” the expert added.

"Along with the occupation of the Karabakh region, Armenia has been carrying out terrorist attacks on the border territories of Azerbaijan for many years," Eren said.

The expert said that Turkey's support had a great impact on both the course and the outcome of the war. In particular, Eren stressed the use of UAVs and other products of the Turkish defense industry by Azerbaijan.

“After seeing the success and power of the Turkish drones on the battlefield, many countries planned to strengthen their armies with these drones,” Eren said.

The expert added that Libya, Qatar and Ukraine have already started to use drones while Poland, Hungary, Morocco, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Pakistan are negotiating with Turkey to acquire drones.

“The Balkan countries show great interest in these UAVs,” Eren said. “Bulgaria, Serbia and Albania have also expressed the intention to purchase the Turkish drones. Albania has even allocated eight million euros for this purpose."

The expert said that it is necessary to develop the socio-economic infrastructure of Azerbaijan's liberated lands, in particular, to speed up the opening of the Zangazur corridor.

"This corridor is important not only for Azerbaijan, but also in terms of forming the stable connection between the Balkans and the Turkic world," the expert added.