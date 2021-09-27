Turkish president calls Azerbaijani president in connection with Remembrance Day

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on September 27 in connection with Remembrance Day, Azertag has reported.

The Turkish president once again expressed his condolences to Aliyev over the martyrs killed in the Great Patriotic War.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan also conveyed his congratulations on the glorious victory of the Azerbaijani army in the Second Karabakh War.

Aliyev thanked the Turkish leader and praised the political and moral support provided by Erdogan to Azerbaijan during the Patriotic War. The heads of state expressed confidence that friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey would continue to develop and strengthen in all directions.

Turkey was one of the first countries that showed political support to Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War.

On June 15, 2021, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.