Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan commemorates Karabakh War martyrs with minute of silence

By Trend

Head of Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan George Deek commemorated the 2020 second Karabakh war martyrs in the country with a minute of silence, Trend reports referring to the embassy’s Twitter page.

“Today on Memorial Day, Ambassador George Deek and the Embassy staff stood for a minute of silence in solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan, respecting the memory of the victims of the war. We pray for peace for the region, and convey our sympathies to the families of the victims,” the embassy tweeted.

The memory of the martyrs of the second Karabakh war has been honored with a minute of silence in Azerbaijan.

Traffic flow in the country was suspended. A minute of silence is accompanied by the honking of cars, metro trains, and ships in Baku Bay.

On September 27, 2020, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation against Armenia. As a result of the second Karabakh war, which lasted for 44 days, the Azerbaijani territories, which had been under Armenian occupation for 30 years, were liberated.

By order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, a decision was made to annually celebrate September 27 as Remembrance Day.