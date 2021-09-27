President, First VP attend march on Remembrance Day [UPDATE]

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva took part in the march on the occasion of Remembrance Day - September 27, Azertag has reported.

The president, the first vice-president, cadets and servicemen marched, holding posters with photos of all martyrs, missing servicemen, and civilians who were killed as a result of crimes against humanity and war crimes committed by the Armenian state during the Second Karabakh War.

This march once again demonstrated the unbreakable unity of the nation, love for the motherland, and respect for the martyrs.

During the march, President Aliyev carried a poster with the photo of martyr Adil Ibrahimli, who was killed on November 7, 2020, during the combat operations in the Khojavand region. The president awarded him the title “Hero of the Great Patriotic War” and with medals “For the Motherland”, “For the liberation of Kalbajar”, “For the liberation of Shusha”, and “For the liberation of Khojavand”.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva carried a poster with the photo of martyr Narin Xaligova. She was born on December 17, 2019, in Ganja city and died along with her mother and relatives in a rocket attack fired by the Armenian armed forces on October 17, 2020.

More than 3,000 cadets and servicemen took part in the march.

The head of state then laid the foundation stone for the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Museum of Victory.

After the groundbreaking ceremony, Azerbaijan's national anthem was played.

A nationwide moment of silence to honor the memory of the martyrs was observed at 1200 on September 27 across Azerbaijan.

Following the groundbreaking ceremony, the president and first lady arrived at the seaside boulevard and paid tribute to the memory of heroic martyrs of the country. The warships sounded sirens and fired volleys.

It should be noted that during the 44-day war 2,907 servicemen died, seven are still missing. Some 94 civilians who were killed as the result of Armenian crimes were given the status of martyrs.

As a sign of deep respect for the soldiers and officers who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, September 27 is marked in Azerbaijan as Remembrance Day under President Ilham Aliyev's relevant decree. The decree was signed on December 2, 2020.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.