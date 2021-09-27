Azerbaijan's successful political course is basis of Victory in Patriotic War - MP

By Trend

The victory in the Patriotic War, during which the valiant Azerbaijani army dealt a crushing blow to the enemy, is based on the successful political course of Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the statement of the MP of the Azerbaijani Parliament Vugar Iskenderov.

The foundations of this were laid by national leader Heydar Aliyev, and are successfully pursued by President Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan remains the leader of the region, due to this balanced policy aimed at the development of all spheres, he said.

As a consequence of the perfect political management, thoughtful, and principled steps taken in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the world has recognized the great successes of Azerbaijan in domestic and foreign policy, he added.

The formation of a strong army is also the result of this policy, the MP noted.

"The creation of a strong and modern army in Azerbaijan is one of the main directions of the policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev. Today, the Azerbaijani army has modern weapons from the world's leading companies in its arsenal, and is capable of accurately destroying any target," Iskenderov said.

Due to the far-sighted policy of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has created a powerful defense industry in a short time, he noted.

"Therefore, the Azerbaijani army ranks among the 50 strongest armies in the world. During the 44-day Patriotic War, the whole world saw what the Azerbaijani army is capable of," Iskenderov said.

All this had an impact on the victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day Patriotic War, he added.

"Among other factors, it is necessary to emphasize strategic and tactical planning, since Azerbaijan has introduced a new model of warfare to the world. The above-mentioned factors, the unity of the people and the authorities, national solidarity impacted the 44-day war," the MP stressed.