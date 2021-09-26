Turkish president's adviser: Victory in second Karabakh war inscribed in Azerbaijan's glorious history

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s victory in the 2020 second Karabakh war went down in the glorious history of the country, Turkish president’s head advisor Yalcin Topcu told Trend.

"On September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan, under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, launched a counter-offensive operation called "Iron Fist" against Armenia, as the latter, neglecting international law, committed many crimes against humanity and held Karabakh under occupation for 30 years, despite the UN Security Council resolutions," Topcu reminded.

According to him, this operation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was carried out within the norms and principles of international law and without violating the rights of civilians.

"Thanks to this 44-day war, which began on September 27 and ended in victory on November 10, 2020, today the tricolor flag of Azerbaijan flies in the sky over Karabakh. The war will be talked about for a long time," the official noted.

"Azerbaijan achieved the internationally recognized great military and diplomatic victory over the aggressive Armenia, which violates the norms and principles of international law and doesn’t recognize the UN Security Council resolutions," Topcu added.

Topcu stressed that this victory is of great importance for all the people of the region.

“So, the opening of a corridor to Nakhchivan through the territory of Armenia [envisaged in the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed between Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian presidents] will greatly contribute to strengthening peace and improving the well-being of all peoples of the region, including the Armenians,” he said.

“Besides, in this war, the heroic Azerbaijani army liberated the cities of Jabrail, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadly and Shusha, the settlements of Hadrut, Minjivan, Aghbend, Bartaz and 286 villages, some heights, including Murovdagh,” the head advisor further said. “The Armenian leadership had to sign a trilateral statement on the cessation of hostilities and return the Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin districts to Azerbaijan."



