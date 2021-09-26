Azerbaijan continues exercises with combat shooting jointly with Turkey in Nakhchivan

By Trend

Azerbaijani-Turkish "Indestructible Brotherhood - 2021" joint tactical exercises with combat shooting continue in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan, Trend reports on Sept.25 citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the exercise scenario, joint operations planning activities are carried out within the military decision-making process.

To coordinate the mutual activity between the troops in the command posts on the map, missions given by the headquarters are carried out. At headquarters, on a model, the relationship between formations and units is organized, with the clarification of combat missions in various directions.



