Envoy: Iran always wishes peace, security, prosperity to Azerbaijan

By Vafa Ismayilova

Iran always wishes peace, security and prosperity to Azerbaijan, Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has said.

He made the remarks at the event dedicated to Iran's "Sacred Defense Week".

“Friendship and brotherhood between Iran and Azerbaijan are eternal and based on partnership. The neighborhood policy and neighboring countries are a priority for Iran. Proceeding from this, Iran wants to see peace in the strong, stable region and regional countries,” he said.

The ambassador said that private Iranian cargo companies illegally smuggling goods to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, have been warned.

“The steps have been taken in this regard after receiving official information from Azerbaijan. Iranian companies have been instructed that Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty must be respected,” he said.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported on September 24 that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Hussein Amir Abdullahiyan discussed the regional situation and prospects of cooperation in economic, energy and other spheres at their meeting in New York held on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly session.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani and Iranian officials earlier held several meetings to discuss the new conditions of traffic on the Gorus-Gafan road that emerged following Azerbaijan’s liberation of its territories.

The Gorus-Gafan highway connects Armenia with Iran. A small section of this route passes through the territory of Azerbaijan in Eyvazli village of Gubadli region.

Recently, a number of Armenian media published panic reports that Azerbaijani police and customs officers were inspecting Iranian trucks crossing the territory of the republic.

On September 11, the Azerbaijani media outlets reported that a lot of Iranian trucks continue to enter the Azerbaijani territories in Karabakh under the temporary Russian peacekeeper control without Baku's consent.

Later, the Defence Ministry stated that foreign legal entities, individuals and their vehicles cannot enter the Azerbaijani territories without the country's consent and such cases violate Azerbaijan's laws.