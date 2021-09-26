Bodies of two missing Azerbaijanis found in mined area near Kalbajar

By Vafa Ismayilova

The bodies of the residents of Dashkasan region, who disappeared in this July, have been found in a mined area in the direction of liberated Kalbajar region, a source at the Interior Ministry press service's Ganja regional group has said.

During the search carried out by the employees of the Dashkesan regional police and the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency, the bodies of residents of Dashkasan region's Alakhanchally village, Ismat Bayramov (born in 2010) and Ulfat Rustamov (born in 2000), who went missing on July 30, were found in a mine-blown state in a mined area on the border of Goygol and Kalbajar regions, Ganja regional group inspector Eshgin Gasimov reported on September 24.

Over 160 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured in the explosion of mines planted by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied regions since the end of the war in autumn 2020 that saw Azerbaijan liberate most of its territories in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

On June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of 97,000 mines in formerly-occupied Aghdam.

On July 3, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation of Fuzuli and Zangilan regions.

In his interview to CNN Turk channel on August 14, President Ilham Aliyev said that the accuracy of the maps provided by Armenia at the latest stage is only 25 percent.

The scale of destruction in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied territories suggests deep hatred and animosity against Azerbaijanis, with many experts describing these mass destructions as genocide.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the second war after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.