UN, Azerbaijan eye COVID-19 fight, regional peace, co-op

By Vafa Ismayilova

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has met Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, the UN reported on its website on September 25.

The secretary-general commended Azerbaijan on its diplomatic efforts as chair of the Non-Aligned Movement in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic response.

They exchanged views on UN-Azerbaijan cooperation, including the implementation of the SDGs. They discussed the situation in the region and efforts to promote cooperation and durable peace, the report added.

The secretary-general underlined the UN support for the ongoing dialogue and peacebuilding efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan and reiterated the UN readiness to provide further assistance, including in support of conflict-affected populations, Trend news agency said.

In late June, in his letter of congratulation to António Guterres on his re-election as the UN secretary-general, President Ilham Aliyev said that “cooperation with the United Nations bears special significance for the Republic of Azerbaijan. As both the member of the UN and the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan supports the organization’s performance in addressing global challenges and its active position on matters of international concern and will continue to contribute to that cause”.

He expressed his confidence that the upcoming tenure of Guterres “will further cement the UN’s role as a crucial vehicle for maintaining peace and security worldwide and bolstering international cooperation”.

Azerbaijan has been a UN member since March 2, 1992, after the UN General Assembly admitted Azerbaijan at its 46th session. Azerbaijan’s permanent mission opened in New York City in May 1992.

On October 29, 1991, soon after gaining independence from the Soviet Union, Azerbaijan applied to the UN General Assembly for joining the organization.

Azerbaijan was elected as a non-permanent UN Security Council member for the term of 2012-2013. Through the UN, Azerbaijan has reached out to the international community, especially Europe.

Azerbaijan strengthened its relations with the UN by cooperating with UN agencies and bodies such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the World Food Programme, and the UN financial institutions.