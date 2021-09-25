Int'l organizations should investigate Armenia's environmental terror - MP

By Trend





International organizations should thoroughly investigate the environmental terror committed by Armenia in previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the country’s MP Iltizam Yusifov told Trend on Sept.25.

According to Yusifov, the speech of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the annual general debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly at the level of heads of states and governments has political and historical significance.

He stressed that during the debates, the president touched upon the topic of the 44-day second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov.2020] and the upcoming tasks.

"The speech of the head of state testifies that Azerbaijan is on the path of justice, and nothing will force our country to turn away from it," the MP noted.

Having occupied Azerbaijani territories, Armenia inflicted economic and environmental damage there, he added.

"A preliminary assessment was carried out and international organizations were informed. The glorious Azerbaijani army defeated the Armenian armed forces in 44 days and liberated our lands from the occupation, but Armenia left behind destruction and an ecological catastrophe," Yusifov further said.

He also emphasized that Armenia was engaged in illegal activities, robbery of natural resources, pollution of water resources, destruction of flora and fauna in the territories uncontrolled not only by Azerbaijan, but also by the international community.

“During the occupation, Armenia blocked the Tartarchay river, and in several regions hundreds of thousands of hectares of land were left without water, that is, ecological terror was committed, "Yusifov said.

Besides, according to him, during the occupation, Armenian vandals caused great damage to the Basitchay reserve.

"They destroyed almost half of the forests on the territory of the reserve. As a result of Armenian barbarism, the ecosystem that has been forming here for centuries has been irreparably damaged," concluded the MP.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.