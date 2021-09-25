Azerbaijani FM meets Armenian counterpart, Minsk Group co-chairs in New York

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and his Armenian counterpart in New-York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's 76th session, the Foreign Ministry reported on September 24.

Bayramov had individual meetings with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs - Andrew Schofer of the U.S, Stephane Visconti of France, and Igor Khovaev of Russia and with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan with participation of the co-chairs in New York, the report added.

Exchange of views was held to take forward the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, based on the new realities on the ground.



The well-known position of Azerbaijan on the post-conflict situation was reiterated to the counterparts.

In a video format speech presented during the annual General Debate of the UN General Assembly session on September 23, President Aliyev has said that Azerbaijan is ready to start talks on a peace agreement with Armenia, based on the mutual recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other.

"As the conflict is over, Azerbaijan has already announced its readiness to embark upon the border delimitation and demarcation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and to start negotiations on a peace agreement with Armenia, based on mutual recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other. Such an agreement would turn our region into a region of peace and cooperation. However, we have not yet seen any positive reaction from Armenia regarding our proposal,” the president said.

Aliyev described transportation projects as one of the areas that can serve as the cause of peace and cooperation and stressed that the Zangazur corridor will create new opportunities for the region.

“Azerbaijan has created a new reality in the Southern Caucasus region which has to be taken into account by all. Armenia has to make a choice between regional cooperation and illegal and baseless territorial claims against its neighbors,” he stated.