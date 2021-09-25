OIC experts investigate Armenia's crimes in previously occupied Azerbaijani Aghdam

By Trend





A delegation of experts from the Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), together with the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office staff, is conducting a mission to investigate the crimes committed by Armenia in previously occupied Azerbaijani territories, Trend reports citing the office.

The delegation is visiting Azerbaijan at the invitation of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva.

The main purpose of the mission is to conduct an investigation in the Azerbaijani territories that were liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War and those ones beyond the combat zone which were attacked by Armenian Armed Forces using missiles, collect the evidence, prepare a monitoring report and send it to international organizations.

The delegation visited Aghdam city where it viewed residential houses, other civilian facilities, religious, cultural, and historical monuments destroyed by the Armenian Armed Forces during the occupation.

The monitoring was conducted on the territory of the mausoleum of Panahali Khan, the Aghdam Juma, and Giyasly Mosques destroyed the cultural and social facilities of the city.

The guests also viewed the territories of Aghdam, which were mined during the occupation.

Head of the Office of the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan, member of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the OIC Aydin Safikhanli informed the members of the delegation in detail about the serious threat posed by mines to the lives of people, as well as about their victims.



