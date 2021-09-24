NAM members upbeat about Azerbaijan’s chairmanship

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Representatives of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member countries have praised Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the organization, the Foreign Ministry reported on September 23.

At meetings held with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's 76th session, his counterparts from Madagascar - Patrick Rajoelina, Nicaragua - Denis Moncada Colindres and Cape Verde - Rui Figueiredo Soares highly evaluated Azerbaijan’s globally important initiatives in the fight against COVID-19.

The meetings also discussed the priorities of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the NAM.

Bayramov said that Azerbaijan provided humanitarian and financial assistance to more than 30 countries, in the fight against the pandemic, and half of the aid was allocated for the NAM member states.

He informed counterparts that Azerbaijan has launched a scholarship program for the citizens of the NAM member countries studying at its universities.

The sides exchanged views on current issues on the international agenda, including the regional situation.

Bayramov briefed the diplomats about the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in autumn 2020 and the implementation of the trilateral statement signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan after the war.

Commenting on the post-conflict rehabilitation phase, he said that a new framework for security and cooperation has been established, which opens up new opportunities for the development and prosperity of the region.

In July 2021, Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was extended for one more year. Azerbaijan's three-year chairmanship was due to expire in 2022.

Earlier, President Ilham Aliyev thanked the NAM member states for their constant support for the country's territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of its borders during Armenia's three-decade occupation and the Karabakh war.

On November 10, 2020, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered deal that brought an end to 44 days of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement aims to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.