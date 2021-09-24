Azerbaijan Iraq's important energy partner

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

President Ilham Aliyev and visiting Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar have stated that Azerbaijan is an important energy partner for Iraq, Azertag reported on September 24.

A meeting held in Baku on September 24, hailed the level of Azerbaijani-Iraqi relations.

"The sides noted that political relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq are at a very good level, adding that Azerbaijan is an important partner for Iraq in the energy sector. They hailed the successful cooperation between the two countries in the OPEC + format," Azertag added.

Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar expressed Iraq’s interest in having more Azerbaijani companies involved in his country's economy.

He conveyed the Iraqi prime minister’s gratitude to Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s support to his country in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

In turn, President Aliyev thanked Iraq for its permanent support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity within international organizations such as the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Furthermore, the sides emphasized the possibilities for expanding cooperation in trade, investment, transport, and other fields.