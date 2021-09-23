Azerbaijan, Hungary ink accord, eye Karabakh rehabilitation, security

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Hungary have signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of archives.

The agreement was signed between the Azerbaijani and Hungarian National Archives during the meeting of two countries' foreign ministers, Jeyhun Bayramov and Peter Szijjarto, on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

During the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation between the two countries in transport, energy, tourism and other areas.

Bayramov detailed the current regional situation, the rehabilitation of Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in the last year's war and new opportunities for cooperation.

Peter Szijjarto stressed Hungary's interest in rehabilitating the liberated territories.

He noted the great importance attached to the development of bilateral relations. The minister said that Hungarian-Azerbaijani cooperation is steadily developing in the political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. Szijjarto emphasized that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner in the field of energy security and plays an important role in ensuring the diversification of energy supply routes to Europe.

Regional peace, security

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov earlier met Council of Europe Secretary-General Marija Pejcinovic Buric, his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau and Swedish counterpart, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

Bilateral cooperation and the current regional security situation topped the agenda of the meetings.

Bayramov briefed the European counterparts about the latest regional developments and the implementation of the trilateral statements signed by Baku, Mosocow and Yerevan in 2020 and 2021.

He noted that Azerbaijan is interested in ensuring long-term regional peace and stability. Bayramov added that Baku has taken the necessary steps in this direction. The minister emphasized that Armenia’s baseless claims serve to aggravate the fragile situation for peace-building in the region.

During the meeting with the Council of Europe secretary-general, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for bilateral cooperation development and the Council of Europe Action Plan for Azerbaijan for 2022.

At the meeting with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, the officials also focused on bilateral cooperation, successful continuation of political dialogue, expansion of economic cooperation, including the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, bilateral strategic partnership and cooperation within international organizations.

Moreover, the parties discussed issues on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, including participation in the Eastern Partnership. They also exchanged views on Poland’s chairmanship in the OSCE next year and cooperation within the OSCE.

At the meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde, the parties discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as Azerbaijan's cooperation with the OSCE and preparations for the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting.