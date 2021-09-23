Int'l mission to investigate Armenian crimes in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Another international delegation, invited by Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva, is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, to conduct a fact-finding mission of Armenian crimes in Azerbaijan's lands during the 30-year occupation, the ombudsman office reported on September 23.

Armenia's war crimes against Azerbaijan, the destruction of cultural monuments and the consequences of ecological terror will be evaluated by a delegation of experts headed by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission chairman.

It was noted that the public will be informed of the official meetings and assessment missions to be held during the visit.

The commission will prepare and submit for discussion a report on human rights violations by Armenia during the period of occupation of Azerbaijani lands (Karabakh, including 7 surrounding districts), as well as on violations of this country in the sphere of culture, religion and other fields, Deputy Chairman of the Commission Haji Ali Acikgul stated in Baku.

He noted that a report on the current situation on the liberated territories will be submitted for discussion by the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC member states in 2022.

Acikgul also said that the members of the commission will meet the Azerbaijani officials on September 23 and 24, conduct an assessment mission to investigate the facts of Armenian crimes.

On September 23, the delegation together with a member of the OIC Independent Permanent Commission for Human Rights Aydin Safikhanli, visited the Alley of Honor and the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

The delegation members first visited the grave of great leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor and then the grave of a prominent scientist, ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Afterward, the memory of martyrs who died for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan was honored at Martyrs Alley.

Armenia's aggression and illegal occupation caused irreparable damages to Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, which includes thousands of cultural values, including monuments of the world and national importance, mosques, temples, mausoleums, museums, art galleries, sites of archaeological excavations, libraries and rare manuscripts.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that hundreds of cultural institutions, 927 libraries with a book fund of 4.6 million, 22 museums and museum branches with more than 100,000 exhibits, 4 art galleries, 8 culture, and recreation parks, as well as one of the oldest settlements in the world in Fuzuli region - Azykh Cave, the Shusha State Historical and Architectural Reserve had become victims of the Armenian vandalism.

At the same time, Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security and cooperation.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end 44 days of fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.