Working group on strategic communications to be created within GUAM

By Trend

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov took part in the 37th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of GUAM, Trend reports with reference to Georgia Online.

At the meeting chaired by Georgia, the foreign ministers of the GUAM member states discussed issues of political interaction, inter-parliamentary and sectoral cooperation within the framework of GUAM. In addition, the sides discussed issues of developing cooperation with partner states, other countries and international organizations, as well as creating a permanent group on strategic communications.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, speaking at the meeting, stressed that restoration, reconstruction and reintegration works are proceeding at a fast pace in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. He noted that ensuring the political, legal, economic and social conditions necessary for a decent living for internally displaced persons is Azerbaijan's main priority.

The minister added that the principled position of Azerbaijan is for the international community to put pressure on Armenia so that it abandons revanchist approaches and instead use a unique opportunity for sustainable peace and development.

Following the meeting, the protocol of the 37th meeting of the GUAM Ministerial Council was adopted.