Azerbaijani Ombudsman extends congratulations to students, teachers, parents

By Trend

Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva has congratulated students, teachers, and parents in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Ombudsman's press office.

"I sincerely congratulate all students, teachers, and parents on the occasion of the start of traditional teaching in I-IV grades of secondary schools from September 22, 2021, and convey my best wishes to them. It is gratifying that on the first day of the 2021-2022 academic year, 643,333 students began traditional education in these classes," the message said.

"This gives me a great sense of pride to note that the territorial integrity of our country has already been ensured, and this year the first lessons in I-XI grades will be dedicated to the topic "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!". I believe that soon all social infrastructure facilities, including educational institutions, will be reconstructed in our liberated lands, internally displaced persons will return to their ancestral homes, thus the right to education of the children, who are our future, will be restored," the message said.