State control information system launched

Azerbaijan has launched an information system of state control under President Ilham Aliyev's decree, local news sources have reported.

On January 30, 2021, Aliyev signed a decree “on the creation of the information system of state control” to monitor electronically the status of implementation of decrees, orders and instruction of the head of state and evaluate the activities of local executive authorities on the basis of key performance indicators.

Under the decree, an electronic system was created in the presidential administration, which will ensure increased control over the timely and full implementation of the orders and decrees signed by the president in all directions.

The new system will facilitate the monitoring of all orders electronically. It will simplify reporting, identify problems on orders whose execution is delayed, take appropriate measures to eliminate them and conduct a thorough evaluation of the work performed.

It should be noted that currently, all central and local executive authorities, state-owned companies, public legal entities are connected to the information system of state control. The control over the implementation is carried out online already.

Moreover, through the system, using key performance indicators, the assessment is carried out in the country’s regions.

According to the results of the assessment, it will be possible to determine the trend of development of the regions, the state of implementation of work in the planned priority areas, the timely identification of current problems and the formation of the inter-region competitive environment in the context of development.

Additionally, the launch of the state control information system will ensure the creation and management of a centralized database covering different areas in the country, as well as the organization on objective and result-oriented reporting.