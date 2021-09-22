Presidential rep: Karabakh to become green energy zone

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani President’s Special Representative to Shusha Aydin Karimov has said that the entire Karabakh region, including Shusha city, will become a “green energy” zone, Trend reported on September 20.

“The entire Karabakh region, including Shusha, will become a 'green energy' zone, and we will try to use sustainable energy as much as possible,” he said.

Karimov noted that the construction and the reconstruction have been underway in Shusha for about ten months. He highlighted that initially, the projects of urban infrastructure had started.

He underlined that among the infrastructure projects, those related to the city’s power supply are of particular importance.

“The 110/35/110 kV substation is already fully operational. In accordance with the Azerbaijani president's relevant decree, the construction of the heating system in Shusha has begun,” the special representative said.

He added that by late 2021, seven boiler houses will be built, most of which will be powered by electricity.

Furthermore, he underlined that measures are underway to supply water to Shusha.

“Together with Azersu OJSC, we began to restore most of the lines laid in the city from water sources. These lines haven’t been repaired since the 1970s - 1980s. Armenian aggressors have put them out of action for 30 years,” he added.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Earlier, President Aliyev stated that by reconstructing generating capacities and power transmission lines, Karabakh will turn into a "green energy" zone.

On May 3, the president signed a decree on measures to create a "green energy" zone in the country’s liberated territories.

Under the decree, an amount of AZN 2,363,400 ($1,391,040) shall be allocated from the Presidential Reserve Fund envisaged in the country's state budget for 2021 to the Energy Ministry to attract a specialized international consulting company to develop an appropriate concept and master plan on the creation of a "green energy" zone on Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

In line with this, in June, the country’s Energy Ministry and BP signed an Implementation Agreement to build a 240MW solar power plant in liberated Zangilan and Jabrayil regions. The new agreement with BP will help create a “green energy” zone in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories and is in line with the country’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 35 percent by 2030 and BP’s strategy to become a “net zero emissions” company by 2050.

Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

A Russia-brokered ceasefire deal that Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to the 44-day war between the two countries. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied.