Top official upbeat about meeting with Georgian reporters, bloggers

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has hailed his meeting with journalists, bloggers and academicians from neighboring Georgia.

Hajiyev wrote about this on his official Twitter page on September 20.

"Pleased to welcome journalists, bloggers, academicians from neighboring Georiga. We had a friendly and broad exchange of views on wide-ranging regional issues," he tweeted.

The presidential aide said that they will also visit the East Zangazur and Karabakh Economic Zones, particularly Shusha and Aghdam.

Azerbaijan set up the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions under President Ilham Aliyev’s decree. The relevant decree “On the New Division of the Azerbaijani Republic's Regions” was signed on July 7.

Karabakh and East Zangazur are among the 14 economic regions ratified under the decree. The Karabakh economic region covers Khankandi city, Aghjabadi, Aghdam, Barda, Fuzuli, Khojali, Khojavand, Susha and Tartar regions. The East Zangazur economic region includes the newly-liberated Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Gubadli, Lachin and Zangilan regions.

A new division of economic regions in Azerbaijan ensures economic specialization, implementation of effective investment policy and flexible management. In addition, the creation of the new economic zones provides an impetus for the revival and development of the country's liberated lands following the Second Karabakh War that saw Azerbaijan regain control over its Armenian-occupied territories.