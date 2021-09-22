Azerbaijani-Turkish-Pakistani joint drills wrap up

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The Three Brothers-2021 joint drills of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani special forces have wrapped up in Baku, the Defence Ministry reported on September 21.

Azerbaijani Special Forces Commander Lt-Gen Hikmat Mirzayev congratulated the servicemen for successfully completing the drills, the report added.

“The participants demonstrating high skills successfully completed the assigned tasks. I am sure that along with professional development, you had the opportunity to exchange ideas and experiences that are very beneficial for your professional life during the exercises. Joint exercises held between our countries are a model of friendship and close cooperation between our peoples. Each of us had a feeling of pride that the servicemen of the three fraternal countries together carried out tasks shoulder to shoulder at the training ground," Mirzayev stressed.

Turkish Special Forces Division Commander Omer Ertugrul Erbakan underlined cooperation among the three countries will further grow.

“The bond of brotherhood between us has always been very strong and will continue to grow. Mutual cooperation, educational and training activities between the Special Forces of the three countries will continue further on,” he said.

Director-General for Security and Counter-Terrorism of the Pakistani Armed Forces Mumtaz Hussain expressed his satisfaction with the joint drills.

“The professionalism demonstrated by the special forces during the training is commendable. The goals set for the implementation of the Three Brothers-2021 exercises have been achieved. This will contribute to raising the professional level of all participants,” he stressed.

The ministry earlier reported that the Distinguished Visitors Day was organized as a part of Three Brothers-2021 joint drills on September 20.

The event was attended by Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, State Security Service Head Ali Naghiyev and high-ranking military officials from Turkey, Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

The participants were informed about the program and the development of the joint drills.

Later on, the special forces units fulfilled the assigned tasks under the training plan at the different exercise points. The units professionally carried out search-detect operations and destroyed a hypothetical enemy n the area of responsibility.

Furthermore, the servicemen fulfilled other tasks with the support of aviation, including the transfer of coordinates to control artillery and aviation fire.

Later, Hasanov congratulated the participants and highlighted the importance of the joint drills.

“The exercises showed that the skills of the special forces using modern technologies and new combat tactics and the level of professionalism have significantly increased. The exercises have greatly contributed to the development of the countries' troops' capabilities. These exercises once again demonstrated our readiness and ability to jointly accomplish any task our armed forces face," Hasanov stressed.

Thanking the Turkish and Pakistani delegation for their support to Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh war, Hasanov underlined that these kinds of drills will be held in the future as well.