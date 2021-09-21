Azerbaijani Diaspora in Munich holds meeting

By Trend

A meeting with members of the Azerbaijani community in Munich was held at the Azerbaijani House, which operates in Munich, Germany, the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora told Trend.

The glorious victory of Azerbaijani people under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in the Patriotic War opened a new page in terms of the development of the activities of Diasporas, the chairman of the committee, Fuad Muradov said.

Chairman of the committee Fuad Muradov said he highly appreciated the work done so far by the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Germany, called on representatives of the diaspora to continue to be active in bringing Azerbaijani realities to the world, noted the important role of the coordinating councils and "Azerbaijani Houses" in this direction.

A video shown at the event dedicated to the activities of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora was about the textbook "Azerbaijani Language" published by the committee, the trip of representatives of the Diaspora to Shusha and summer camps for Diaspora youth.

During the discussions held by representatives of the diaspora after the speeches, the measures taken by the State Committee to strengthen the unity and solidarity of the diaspora were highly appreciated, various proposals related to the further activities of the "Azerbaijani Houses" were put forward, and a work plan related to the Memorial Day – September 27 and Victory Day – November 8 was approved.