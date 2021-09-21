President Ilham Aliyev calls Russia's Vladimir Putin

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to the Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azertag reported on September 20.

The head of state congratulated the Russian President on the victory of the ruling “United Russia” party in the parliamentary elections.

The Azerbaijani President described this victory as a manifestation of the people's appreciation of the policy aimed at the development and prosperity of the country under the leadership of Vladimir Putin.

The Russian President thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the attention and congratulations.

Stressing the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia based on strategic partnership in various areas, the heads of state discussed issues related to the prospects for cooperation.

During the conversation, the heads of state expressed confidence that the traditional ties of friendship and cooperation between the newly elected State Duma and the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan will further continue.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to Vladimir Putin over the casualties as a result of an accident in the city of Perm. The Russian President thanked for the condolences.