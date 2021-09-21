Azerbaijan restores power lines in liberated Kalbajar

By Azernews





The Azerishig OJSC has restored power lines, including street lighting and government buildings in Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar region, the company’s press service reported on September 20.

To ensure uninterrupted power supplies to Kalbajar region, large-scale work is underway.

In Dashkasan region, a new Dashkasan substation, which will supply power transmission lines with a voltage of 110kV to Kalbajar, is under construction.

Moreover, the installation of supports for power transmission lines with a voltage of 110kV from the Ganja-2 substation to the Dashkasan substation also continues.

Furthermore, the company reported that in the mountainous area, along which the power transmission line runs, a road was initially built for the movement of equipment.

“The main task is to provide uninterrupted power supplies to Kalbajar region and Dashkasan's high-mountainous villages,” the company stated.

Additionally, the company noted that the newly-built 110kV Ahmadli substation will supply electricity to the 35kV Zaghali power transmission line, which will ensure uninterrupted power supplies to 30 high-mountain villages of Dashkasan.

It should be noted that Azerishig is providing power lines to government buildings in the newly-liberated territories in line with the presidential decree and the project “Azerishig in Karabakh”.

Within the project, it is planned to create new power centers on the liberated territories, using state-of-the-art technologies. The creation of 110/35 and 0.4 kV networks using a remote dispatching system and projects of laying 35 and 0.4 kV power lines are also planned.

The Azerbaijani government has allocated $1.3bn for the reconstruction on the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

In addition, Azerbaijan allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.