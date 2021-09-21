Main goal of Armenian lobby is to create confrontation between Azerbaijan and Russia - Russian expert

By Trend

At this stage, the main task of the Armenian lobby in all countries, including Russia, is to confront Azerbaijan with Russia, preferably through military provocation. The editor-in-chief of the Russian National Defense magazine Igor Korotchenko told Trend.

According to him, today Armenian lobbyists are carrying out subversive work everywhere, and informational attacks and operations are preparation for an armed provocation.

"Considering the powerful positions of the Armenian lobby in the special services of some countries, as well as the fact that there are people in Yerevan seeking revenge, we cannot rule out that this plan is being prepared in one way or another and can be implemented denigrating Azerbaijan, opposing it to Russia, creating a negative information environment about Azerbaijan in the Russian media space and forming an image of an enemy out of it - these are the main goals," he said.

Korotchenko stressed that at the same time, one can observe attacks on Pashinyan, which were also initiated by the Armenian lobby.

"Pashinyan is not satisfied with the Armenian lobby, calls for his physical liquidation were heard in social networks. Moreover, large Armenian lobbyists have openly stated this, and, by the way, no one has yet been brought to any form of responsibility, which in itself causes surprise. If in social networks on the part of Armenian lobbyists and revenge-seekers, including from the territory of the Russian Federation, there were calls for the physical elimination of Pashinyan, then this is international terrorism. Russian law enforcement agencies must identify and suppress the activities of persons calling for acts of physical violence against Pashinyan and his family members," added the editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine.

According to Korotchenko, it is necessary to show the true face of the Armenian ideology, which led to the fact that in 30 years everything in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan was destroyed.

"It was genocide against cities. Even the Nazi invaders did not commit such atrocities on Soviet territory as the Armenian occupiers did on Azerbaijani lands. They destroyed everything on a turnkey basis. Desecration of cemeteries dug graves - this is what the Russian public needs to be shown to have an alternative point of view. It is necessary to show what they have done in 30 years in the territories that they occupied," he added.

Speaking about the fact that Azerbaijan is a reliable strategic partner of Russia, Korotchenko noted that the most important thing now is the strengthening and development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations in all areas.

"Azerbaijan has always been famous for its international attitude, and we must not allow the provocateurs behind whom the Armenian lobby stands to change the existing reality. Azerbaijan is a friendly country to Russia. Personal relations between the leaders of the two countries - President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev - are partnerships, mutual affection, and respect for each other."

"Russia takes and must take a clear position, which was outlined by President Vladimir Putin. We respect the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, it means that Karabakh is Azerbaijan, and there can be no other interpretations," he said.