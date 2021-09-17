Azerbaijan, UNDP mull bilateral cooperation

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Foreign Affairs Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Alessandro Fracassetti, on the completion of his tenure in Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry has reported.

During the meeting, Bayramov emphasized the importance of Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies, highlighting Azerbaijan’s relations with the UNDP.

Noting with satisfaction the work done by Fracassetti in a number of spheres, particularly in the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals, the minister noted that there are opportunities for further expansion of bilateral cooperation in the future.

In turn, Fracasseti noted that UNDP has successfully implemented programs in a number of areas in Azerbaijan, including support for vulnerable groups, vocational education, climate change, green economy, rural development, etc.

Moreover, he underlined the UNDP's support of demining activities in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories in the post-conflict period.

UNDP has been working in Azerbaijan since 1992. The UNDP activities in Azerbaijan initially focused on the provision of an early recovery program, especially to those affected by the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Over time, UNDP’s role in Azerbaijan has shifted toward longer-term socio-economic development in line with the country’s evolving needs. The main programming framework for all UN activities in Azerbaijan is the UN-Azerbaijan Partnership Framework signed between the UN and the Economy Ministry in 2016.