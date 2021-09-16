Azerbaijan FM, EU envoy mull regional security, border delimitation

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and EU special representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar have discussed regional security and the delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian borders, the Foreign Ministry reported on September 15.

At the meeting held on September 15, Bayramov and Klaar focused on the current security situation in the south Caucasus region, the delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, the opening of communications, infrastructure projects and other issues, the report added.

The Azerbaijani minister briefed the EU envoy about the course of implementation of the trilateral statement that Baku, Moscow and Yerevan signed in 2020. Bayramov described as unacceptable Armenia's behavior, unfounded allegations, and claims, which serve to aggravate the situation.

Klaar stressed that the EU stands for peace, development and prosperity in the region and is ready to ensure appropriate support for this.

The two officials also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, talks on a new Azerbaijan-EU accord and prospects for economic cooperation.

Earlier, Bayramov met the new head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan, ambassador Peter Michalko.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the existing effective cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan, including recent high-level visits to Azerbaijan, preparations for the upcoming high-level Eastern Partnership meeting, and a new agreement that will form the legal basis of bilateral relations.

Moreover, various issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda, including the implementation of projects in the energy sector and the expansion of cooperation in this field, were discussed.

Michalko stressed that Azerbaijan is an important partner for the EU.

In turn, the foreign minister informed the new EU official about Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan, its consequences and unconstructive approach towards resolving the conflict over the past 28 years and the liberation of its territories as a result of the 44-day war. In addition, he spoke about the restoration currently underway in those lands, as well as future development plans of the territories.

Baku has made all the necessary proposals to Yerevan to reach lasting regional peace. Baku expects Yerevan to sign a peace treaty, to recognize each other's territorial integrity, and to begin the delimitation and demarcation of borders.

However, Armenia is unwilling to delimitate and demarcate the border and implement the regional Zangazur transport corridor project. But most importantly, it still has not fulfilled the basic obligations undertaken within the framework of the trilateral statement, that is the withdrawal of all Armenian illegal armed formations from the Azerbaijani territories under the Russian peacekeepers' temporary control.

On November 10, 2020, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered deal that brought an end to 44 days of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement aims to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.