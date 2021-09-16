Iranian ambassador holds talks with assistant to Azerbaijan's president

By Trend

Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi met with Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev, Trend reports via ambassador's official Twitter account.

"During our cordial discussions, we reviewed the current situation and the future of our good relations and other issues of interest," Mousavi tweeted.

According to Mousavi, this week, this was the second meeting between the two officials.

The current state of bilateral relations, existing obstacles, consultations and exchange of views on strengthening relations between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.