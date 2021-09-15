Armenians committed horrendous crimes in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam during occupation - official

By Trend





The Armenians committed horrendous atrocities in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district during occupation, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Aghdam, Emin Huseynov, said, Trend reports.

"When people say ‘Armenians turned Aghdam into ruins,’ we are not talking only about the usual destruction of houses and buildings," he said. "“They tried to erase our history, the traces of our culture. During the Soviet era, Aghdam was a beautiful city and industrial area with great potential from an economic point of view. There were 17 enterprises in the city, and one of them even produced devices for the space industry of the Soviet Union.”

“At the same time, Aghdam was the center of mugham. The region has brought up many outstanding mugham masters. We have preserved this legacy. It breaks the hearts of the people of Aghdam when they come here and see these ruins, but they are proud that our lands have been liberated from occupation,” Huseynov said.