President Aliyev inaugurates newly-built substation [UPDATE]

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahammad

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has opened the newly-built 110/35/10 kV Buzovna-1 substation in Baku's Khazar district, Azertag reported on September 15.

Azerishig OJSC Chairman Vugar Ahmadov briefed the president about the work done at the substation during the ceremony.

As part of the state programs aimed at boosting power supplies across the country, including the capital, large-scale construction and reconstruction is underway.

The Buzovna-1 substation was built in Baku's Khazar district as part of the abovementioned measures. The substation will play a major role in the uninterrupted power supplies to Buzovna, Zughulba, Albalilig, Bilgah, Nardaran, Mashtaga settlements, as well as facilities of national importance, and recreation, tourism and health objects.

The substation is connected to a remotely controlled SCADA dispatching system and is equipped with the most modern installations and automation systems.

Aliyev was informed about Azerishig OJSC operations implemented in the country's liberated lands on the basis the Smart Network Conception.

It was noted that protected and insulated cable lines and a modern distribution network model were used for the first time in providing electricity to Shusha city and Sugovushan settlement.

Azerbaijan continues to use innovative technologies in power supplies to liberated territories. Thus, to increase the technical and economic efficiency of protected and insulated cable lines of the modern type, the use of protected cables equipped with a new fiber-optic channel is envisaged. This makes it possible to transmit both electric power and a high-quality Internet network.

There is no need to set up additional infrastructure to create a high-speed Internet network, which is important in the implementation of the "Smart City" and "Smart Village" projects. In addition, the economic efficiency is increased.

Additionally, the economic justification of modern, more sustainable two-stage 110/35 kV networks was carried out in the liberated territories. Supports made of modern fiberglass and composite material were installed. Along with resistance to harsh climatic and operating conditions, they require less cost.

As a result of applying modern technologies, the stability of the power supply network will increase and large financial resources will be saved.

The head of state gave orders and instructions for the work to be done.