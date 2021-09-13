Kazakh parliament delegation visits Shusha, Fuzuli

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Members of the Kazakh parliamentary delegation have visited Shusha city and the Fuzuli region liberated from Armenia's occupation in the last year's war.

The delegation led by the head of the international relations, defence and security parliamentary committee, Aygul Kuspan, was accompanied by Azerbaijani Deputy Speaker Adil Aliyev and the head of the Azerbaijani parliament’s international relations and inter-parliamentary connections, Samad Seyidov.

In Shusha, the guests familiarized themselves with the Shusha Castle walls, the Molla Panah Vagif Mausoleum and the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque. They visited the Carpet Museum, the Jidir Duzu (plain) and the Isa Bulaghi (spring).

The visitors were informed that the monuments were restored after the liberation of Shusha under the personal control of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

On the same day, members of the Kazakh parliamentary delegation arrived in Fuzuli.

The guests visited the newly-opened Fuzuli airport. They were informed that the first test flight to the airport that was conducted in early September had proven the airport's readiness to receive both cargo and passenger aircraft.

On September 5, the Karabakh aircraft of Azerbaijan's major airline AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines) landed at the Fuzuli International Airport, which will be commissioned soon.

The delegation also got acquainted with the new 110/35/10-KV substation in Fuzuli. They were informed that the station was built under Aliyev's order to ensure speedy power supplies to the liberated territories. That substation will supply electricity to all the infrastructure to be built in Fuzuli and adjacent villages.

After the liberation of its territories in Karabakh Azerbaijan regularly arrange visits by foreign delegations to Karabakh to ensure that they witness Armenian-destroyed villages, devastated settlements and cut down forests. Baku aims to ensure that the world knows about Armenian fascism which poses a serious global threat.

The rehabilitation of Azerbaijan's liberated territories is currently underway. The government allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

A Russia-brokered ceasefire deal that Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to the 44-day war between the two countries. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied.