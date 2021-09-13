TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan's Parliament to approve MoU on exercises of Azerbaijani, Turkish special forces

13 September 2021 [18:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Parliament of Azerbaijan will hold discussions on the draft law on approving a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the exercises of the special forces of Azerbaijani and Turkish armies, Trend reports.

The discussions on this issue will take place on September 16 at a meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on Defense, Security and Anti-corruption.

The report on the work of the Parliament’s Committee on Defense, Security and Anti-corruption will also be discussed at the meeting during the spring and extraordinary sessions of 2021, as well as the committee’s work plan - during the autumn session of 2021.

