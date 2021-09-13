NGO official urges efforts to foil Armenia's anti-Azerbaijan campaign

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

A senior NGO official has urged strong efforts to thwart Armenia's slanderous campaign against Azerbaijan.

The deputy chairman of the Supervisory Board of the NGO State Support Agency, Vusal Guliyev, made the remarks during his visit to Shusha on September 12.

"The world should know that Armenian fascism poses a very serious threat to all mankind. The efforts of NGOs to prevent false and slanderous campaigns of Armenians against Azerbaijan are particularly important. They should convey information about what they saw here to the local and international community, “ Guliyev said.

It should be noted that members of over 100 Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGOs) travelled to Shusha on September 12.

The NGO official stressed that the visitors witnessed a terrible picture of destroyed villages, devastated settlements and felled forests.

"Today, representatives of NGOs with great potential have seen with their own eyes the consequences of Armenian barbarism, which poses a threat not only to the Azerbaijani people but also to the entire humanity," he said.

It should be noted that Shusha and Aghdam residents also visited the areas in question on September 12. Their visit was organized jointly by the Azerbaijani president's special representative office in Shusha and the Shusha state reserve department. The residents visited various historical monuments and parts of the city, including their own homes during the trip.

Members of Azerbaijan's leading youth organizations also visited liberated Shusha city on September 10.

During the visit, organized by the Azerbaijani Youth Foundation and Azerbaijan’s National Assembly of Youth Organizations, over 50 representatives from 30 youth organizations visited the historical and cultural monuments in the country’s cultural capital Shusha and familiarized themselves with the ongoing renovation process.

The youth paid tribute to the memory of the heroic martyrs who died for the historic victory in the 44-day war to end the 30-year Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands. The young visitors also discussed future plans on returning to Karabakh. Before Shusha, youth organizations' members visited Aghdam.

The delegation visited the Jidir Duzu plain, Yukhari and Ashagi Govhar Agha mosques, city walls, the Ganja Gate, and a number of historical and cultural monuments, as well as the busts of historical figures - poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan, composer Uzeyir Hajibayli and singer Bulbul, which were returned to their original places after Shusha was liberated in 2020.

Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev earlier said that Azerbaijan intends to ensure “a dignified and safe return” of internally displaced persons to their lands as soon as possible.

Azerbaijan liberated 300 city centers, villages, settlements and the historical Shusha city as a result of the 44-day war in 2020, ending the 30-year Armenian occupation. The liberation of Shusha was followed by the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10. The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions that Armenian had occupied since the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement aims to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.