NGO representatives visit Azerbaijani Shusha

By Trend

Representatives of more than 100 non-governmental organizations (NGO) operating in Azerbaijan today made a trip to the city of Shusha, liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

The participants of the trip first visited Jydyr dyuzu. This area near the city of Shusha, where historical horse races were held and local Azerbaijanis celebrated Novruz since the time of the Karabakh Khanate, made an unforgettable impression on the guests.

Then the guests visited the oldest mosque located on the central square of the city – the Juhara Govhar Agha Mosque. This mosque, built in 1768-1769, was also subjected to Armenian vandalism during the occupation.

In the central square of the city of Shusha, the delegation saw the monuments of famous figures of Azerbaijani culture – Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibeyli, as well as other cultural monuments, administrative and residential buildings, that were also subjected to destructive actions by the Armenians for almost 30 years.