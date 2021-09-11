Soon world shall witness prosperity of Azerbaijan's liberated territories - Uzbek diplomat

The world shall soon witness prosperity of Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Mohmeddjan Badraliyev, advisor to ambassador of Uzbekistan, told journalists during his visit to Aghdam district [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] within the delegation of the Turkic Council member states, Trend reports.

"Firstly, I want to thank the government of Azerbaijan for the opportunity to visit Aghdam and see everything with my own eyes. Seeing the once prosperous district of Azerbaijan in ruins causes great regret and sadness," Badraliyev said.

"There are all opportunities and desire to restore Aghdam. I’m sure that soon the international community will witness the prosperity of these territories. I wish peace and welfare to the fraternal Azerbaijan," he added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war (the first Karabakh war), Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.