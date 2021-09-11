Turkic Council states' delegations in liberated Aghdam

By Trend





The trip of the delegations of the Turkic Council member states to Azerbaijan's Aghdam city (liberated from Armenian occupation) has begun, the Karabakh bureau of Trend reports.

During the trip, the members of the delegations will visit the palace complex of Panahali Khan, Juma Mosque, Giyasli Mosque, Shahbulagh Fortress, see the ruins of the building of the Aghdam Drama Theater.

The 10th meeting of the ministers of economy of the Turkic Council states was held in Baku on Sept. 10. It was attended by official representatives of the Turkic-speaking states, including the Minister of Trade of Turkey Mehmet Mus, Secretary-General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov, Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov, Deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Badriddin Abidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjártó.