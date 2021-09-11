Azerbaijan holds meeting on clearing mines, unexploded munitions in liberated lands

By Trend





Azerbaijan held another meeting on clearing mines, unexploded munitions in territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Trend reports on Sept.11.

The meeting was held by the Working Group on clearing mines and unexploded ordnance of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, which was created with the aim of centralized resolution of issues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministries of Defense, Economy, Ministry of Emergency Situations and the State Border Service.

To coordinate work on the clearance of mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated territories, the Working Group held discussions.

story will be updated