Next stage of Azerbaijani-Turkish naval drills wraps up

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani and Turkish underwater offence and defence groups have ended the next stage of their joint military exercises, the Defence Ministry reported on September 10.

As a part of the task at the drills, the underwater groups successfully rescued the ship captured by hypothetical enemies in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, the report added.

The two countries' special forces fulfilled the assigned tasks and performed high professionalism with the involvement of helicopters and boats.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan and Turkey simultaneously hold the TurAz Falcon - 2021 joint flight and tactical drills in Turkey’s Konya city.

The drills are aimed at improving coordination and communication between the air forces of the two countries. The drills will last until September 17.

On September 6, the Azerbaijani and Turkish military units started to conduct joint tactical drills in Azerbaijan’s liberated Lachin region.

These drills are being held under the military cooperation agreement between the two countries. They envisage improving interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations and developing commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.