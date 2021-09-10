President attends ceremony to commission Kalbajar oil tanker [PHOTO]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to commission a Kalbajar oil tanker at the Baku Shipyard, Azertag reported on September 10.

The chairman of the Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping closed-type joint-stock company, Rauf Valiyev, informed the head of state about the tanker.

The construction of the oil tanker began at the Baku Shipyard two years ago on the order of the Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping closed-type joint-stock company. Its deadweight is 7,800 tons. The tanker measures 141 m in length, and 16.9 m in width.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the launch of the oil tanker.

