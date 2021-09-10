Diplomats eye Azerbaijan's effective presence at int'l events

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Azerbaijan's senior diplomats have considered the country's effective participation in upcoming international events by late 2021, the Foreign Ministry reported on September 9.

The video-format meeting was attended by the deputy ministers, the ambassadors-at-large, heads of the ministry's specialized structural units and the country's diplomatic missions.

Bayramov said that from September 2021, certain events will be held in a number of international organizations and they will occupy an important place in the ministry's autumn calendar, Bayramov said.

The minister described as important further efforts to ensure Azerbaijan's proper representation in these events, to maintain appropriate active participation, to strengthen the coordination and mobilize all opportunities to achieve the set goals.

The heads of the country's diplomatic missions to international organizations, who took the floor at the event, focused on preparations for the upcoming events and came up with relevant proposals.