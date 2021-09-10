Russia prioritizes strict implementation of trilateral agreements in Karabakh - MFA

By Trend

It is necessary to ensure the strict implementation of all the provisions of the trilateral agreements on Karabakh, Trend reports, referring to the statement of the head of the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

"There are no significant violations in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers. We share our assessments of the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, where armed incidents have recently taken place. We inform about the work on unblocking economic and transport ties in the region, carried out through the trilateral working group under the joint chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia. At the moment, we consider it a priority to strictly implement all the provisions of the trilateral agreements of November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021, at the highest level. Of course, first of all, this concerns the observance of the ceasefire regime, the solution of humanitarian issues, the unblocking of economic and transport ties in the region, and we hope that these steps will help create conditions for the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations," she said.

story will be updated