Azerbaijani president congratulates newly elected president of Estonia [UPDATE]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the newly elected President of Estonia Alar Karis on September 9.

Dear Mr. Karis,

I sincerely congratulate you on your election as the President of the Republic of Estonia.

I believe that we will make joint efforts, in line with the interests of our peoples, towards the development of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Estonia.

I wish you strong health, happiness and success in your future endeavors for the sake of prosperity of the friendly people of Estonia.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 9 September 2021