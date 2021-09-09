Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament rebukes groundless claims of Armenian speaker at WCSP

By Trend

The chairman of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, in her speech at the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments (WCSP) in Vienna, Austria, responded to the unreasonable claims of the representative of Armenia, Trend reports.

Combined efforts of the world community in the face of modern challenges depend on a constant dialogue between all participants in the system of international relations, Gafarova said.

Sahiba Gafarova noted the important role of interparliamentary cooperation and parliamentary diplomacy in ensuring peace and security. This should be implemented by promoting respect for such basic principles as sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of states, she added.

Parliaments and platforms of interparliamentary cooperation have special mechanisms and key tools for influencing decision-making processes both at the national and international levels. This determines the important role of legislative bodies in the system of international relations, allows parliaments to become an important component of global governance.

"I believe that the creation of a parliamentary dimension for working with the UN after the World Conference of Parliamentary Speakers in 2000 was a historic and strategic step," she said.

Today parliaments can influence the work of the UN through two mechanisms - through the permanent missions of the participating countries in the organization and through direct appeal.

Transmitting information to national parliaments about global problems and solutions discussed at the UN, as well as bringing the positions of national parliaments to the UN can become a new and important area of activity of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Gafarova added.