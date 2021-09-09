Proposals made to build new reservoirs in Azerbaijan's liberated areas - deputy minister

By Trend

Proposals have been made for the construction of new reservoirs on the Bargushad and Hakari rivers in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov told Trend on Sept.8.

According to Karimov, 13 rivers run through the liberated territories. Besides, nine reservoirs are located on these lands.

The deputy minister noted that projects for the operation, repair, and reconstruction of some of these reservoirs are being developed and implemented.

"Repair work is underway at the Kondalanchay-1, Kondalanchay-2, Ashaghy Kondalanchay, and Sugovushan reservoirs. All these measures will play an important role in meeting the water needs for irrigation in these territories and providing drinking water to the population of cities, which will be built during the return of citizens to the liberated districts," he added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war (the first Karabakh war), Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.