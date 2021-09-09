De-mining operations underway in Aghdam

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan continues mine clearance operations in Aghdam city liberated from Armenia's occupation in the last year's 44-day war, an official of the Aghdam region executive office has said.

The clearing of mines and unexploded ordnances continues on the territory of Aghdam city. The process of de-mining the liberated areas of Aghdam continues, the region's deputy executive head, Allahveran Aliyev said.

Occupied by Armenian forces in 1993, Aghdam is known as the Hiroshima of the Caucasus for the level of destruction during three decades of occupation.

Azerbaijan returned Aghdam, along with Kalbajar and Lachin regions in line with the November 10 trilateral statement that ended the 44-day-war with Armenia in 2020.

Some 160 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured in the explosion of mines planted by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied regions since the end of the war in autumn 2020 that saw Azerbaijan liberate most of its territories in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan has warned its citizens against traveling to formerly occupied territories without permission, citing land mine threats.

On June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of 97,000 mines in formerly-occupied Agdam.

On July 3, Armenia submitted to the Azerbaijani side maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation in Fuzuli and Zangilan regions in exchange of 15 ex-convicts of Armenian origin.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end 44 days of fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.