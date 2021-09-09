Baku, Doha eye Karabakh rehabilitation, economic co-op

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Qatari State Minister for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi have discussed Karabakh's rehabilitation and further economic cooperation, the Foreign Ministry has reported.

At a meeting that took place in Baku on September 7, Bayramov briefed the Qatari delegation led by Saad Al-Muraikhi about the current regional situation, the grave consequences of Armenia's 30-year occupation policy, the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories as a result of the 44-day war and Karabakh's ongoing rehabilitation.

The minister added that Azerbaijan is ready to normalize relations with Armenia in line with international law, despite the latter's decades-long aggressive policy.

Bayramov thanked Qatar for its continued support and unequivocal support for Azerbaijan's position based on international law and the resolutions adopted on Azerbaijan on an annual basis within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The Qatari minister praised Azerbaijan's position on ensuring peace and normalizing relations with Armenia. He expressed interest in Qatari companies' involvement in the rehabilitation projects' implementation in the liberated lands.

At the meeting, the sides also focused on economic cooperation. Saad Al-Muraikhi was informed about the Alat Free Economic Zone. The possibility of involving Qatari companies in the project was considered.

Bayramov and Saad Al-Muraikhi stressed the importance of cooperation in the information exchange between the two countries' foreign ministries.

Meanwhile, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said that he had discussed with the visiting Qatari delegation bilateral economic ties and this country's participation in rebuilding Karabakh.

"Had a meeting with Soltan Bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar. We discussed bilateral economic relations between our countries and exchanges views on issues of common interest," Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter account on September 7.

He tweeted that "during the meeting we invited Qatari companies to invest in our territories liberated from the occupation and implement joint projects".

Qatar, which has been cooperating with Azerbaijan since September 1994, was one of the first countries expressing support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid bloody clashes going in and around Karabakh from late September to early November in 2020.